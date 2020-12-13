Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Northeastern
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|5
|2
|0
|0
|UConn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9
|12
|1
|2
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Providence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|14
|1
|2
|0
|Boston College
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|27
|12
|5
|1
|0
|Maine
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|1
|1
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|17
|2
|3
|1
|Merrimack
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|19
|1
|3
|0
|UMass Lowell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday’s Games
Boston College 4, UConn 3, OT
Maine 1, New Hampshire 1, OT
UConn 3, Boston College 1
Northeastern 8, Merrimack 2
New Hampshire 5, Maine 2
Northeastern 6, Merrimack 3
Providence 4, UMass Lowell 2
No games scheduled
