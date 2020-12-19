Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 1 0 0 1 0 14 27 12 5 1 0 UMass 1 0 0 0 0 10 22 17 3 3 1 Northeastern 2 0 1 0 0 8 17 8 2 0 1 UConn 1 1 0 0 1 6 9 12 1 2 1 New Hampshire 1 0 1 0 0 4 7 3 1 0 1 Providence 1 2 1 0 0 4 7 17 1 2 1 Merrimack 1 3 0 0 0 3 9 19 1 3 0 Maine 0 1 1 0 0 2 3 7 0 1 1 UMass Lowell 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 1 0 Vermont 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, Northeastern 3, OT tie

UMass 4, Vermont 0

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Niagra, 2:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.