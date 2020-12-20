Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|27
|12
|5
|1
|0
|UMass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|26
|18
|4
|3
|1
|Northeastern
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|13
|2
|1
|1
|Providence
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|12
|17
|2
|2
|1
|UConn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|9
|12
|1
|2
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|19
|1
|3
|0
|Maine
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|1
|1
|UMass Lowell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vermont
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday’s Games
Providence 3, Northeastern 3, OT tie
UMass 4, Vermont 0
UMass 4, Vermont 1
Providence 5, Northeastern 0
Canisius at Niagra, 2:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments