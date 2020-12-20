Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 1 0 0 1 0 14 27 12 5 1 0 UMass 2 0 0 0 0 13 26 18 4 3 1 Northeastern 2 1 1 0 0 8 17 13 2 1 1 Providence 2 2 1 0 0 7 12 17 2 2 1 UConn 1 1 0 0 1 6 9 12 1 2 1 New Hampshire 1 0 1 0 0 4 7 3 1 0 1 Merrimack 1 3 0 0 0 3 9 19 1 3 0 Maine 0 1 1 0 0 2 3 7 0 1 1 UMass Lowell 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 1 0 Vermont 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 2 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday’s Games

Providence 3, Northeastern 3, OT tie

UMass 4, Vermont 0

Sunday’s Games

UMass 4, Vermont 1

Providence 5, Northeastern 0

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Niagra, 2:05 p.m.

