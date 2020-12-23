Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T UMass 5 3 1 0 1 16 32 20 5 3 1 Boston College 5 1 0 1 0 14 27 12 5 1 0 Northeastern 2 1 1 1 0 8 17 13 2 1 1 Providence 2 2 1 0 1 7 12 17 2 2 1 UConn 1 4 1 1 1 6 12 20 1 4 1 New Hampshire 1 0 1 0 1 4 7 3 1 0 1 UMass Lowell 1 1 0 0 0 3 4 5 1 1 0 Merrimack 1 3 0 0 0 3 9 19 1 3 0 Maine 0 1 1 1 0 2 3 7 0 1 1 Vermont 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 2 0 Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monday’s Games

UMass Lowell 2, UConn 1

Wednesday’s Games

UMass 6, UConn 2

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 6 p.m.

