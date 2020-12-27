On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 9:55 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 5 3 1 0 1 16 32 20 5 3 1
Boston College 5 1 0 1 0 14 27 12 5 1 0
Northeastern 3 1 2 1 0 13 23 16 3 1 1
Providence 2 2 1 0 1 7 12 17 2 2 1
UConn 1 4 1 1 1 6 12 20 1 4 1
New Hampshire 1 0 1 0 1 4 7 3 1 0 1
UMass Lowell 1 1 0 0 0 3 4 5 1 1 0
Merrimack 1 3 0 0 0 3 9 19 1 3 0
Maine 0 1 1 1 0 2 3 7 0 1 1
Vermont 0 3 1 0 0 1 4 14 0 3 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday’s Games

UMass 6, UConn 2

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 4, Vermont 1

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 2, Vermont 2, OT

Monday’s Games

Providence at UConn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

