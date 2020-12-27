Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|16
|32
|20
|5
|3
|1
|Boston College
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|27
|12
|5
|1
|0
|Northeastern
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|13
|23
|16
|3
|1
|1
|Providence
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|12
|17
|2
|2
|1
|UConn
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|12
|20
|1
|4
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|UMass Lowell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|19
|1
|3
|0
|Maine
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Vermont
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|14
|0
|3
|0
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wednesday’s Games
UMass 6, UConn 2
Northeastern 4, Vermont 1
Northeastern 2, Vermont 2, OT
Providence at UConn, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
