Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 6 4 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 14 2 2 1
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0 1 1
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 1 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 2 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thursday’s Games

No Games

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Providence 0

Saturday’s Games

UMass 3, Merrimack 1

Boston College 9, Providence 0

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
Sunday’s Games

UMass at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit