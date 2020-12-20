On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hodge carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:02 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored a career-high 46 points and Cleveland St. beat Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80 on Sunday.

Hodge was 15-for-23 shooting, including 10 for 15 from 3-point range. His previous career high was 14 points on Dec. 13 at Ohio State. The 6-foot-4 Hodge also grabbed seven rebounds with four steals.

Torrey Patton had 13 points for Cleveland St. (2-3, 2-0 Horizon League).

Jarred Godfrey had 23 points for the Mastodons (1-2, 0-2). Jalon Pipkins added 14 points. Demetric Horton had 12 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Mastodons this season. Cleveland St. defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61 last Saturday. Cleveland St. plays Youngstown State at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays Robert Morris at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine