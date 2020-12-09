Hofstra 72, Stony Brook 67

STONY BROOK (1-3)
Gueye 4-15 4-4 12, Policelli 4-10 5-5 16, Sayles 4-7 1-2 10, Greene 4-9 2-2 12, Rodriguez 0-9 0-0 0, Diallo 2-5 1-2 5, Pierre Philippe 1-3 3-3 5, Elliott-Sewell 1-1 0-0 2, Habwe 1-2 3-4 5, Stephenson-Moore 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 19-22 67.
HOFSTRA (2-2)
Kante 5-10 5-6 15, Burgess 4-6 2-2 12, Coburn 7-11 0-0 19, Ray 4-12 2-2 10, Green 2-6 0-0 5, Cramer 2-6 1-4 5, Silverio 0-5 2-2 2, Schutte 1-1 0-0 2, Masic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 12-16 72.
Halftime_Hofstra 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 6-25 (Policelli 3-8, Greene 2-6, Sayles 1-1, Habwe 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Pierre Philippe 0-2, Rodriguez 0-5), Hofstra 8-27 (Coburn 5-9, Burgess 2-3, Green 1-4, Masic 0-1, Cramer 0-2, Silverio 0-3, Ray 0-5). Rebounds_Stony Brook 40 (Gueye 10), Hofstra 33 (Kante, Coburn 8). Assists_Stony Brook 15 (Gueye, Rodriguez 3), Hofstra 15 (Burgess 6). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 16, Hofstra 18.
