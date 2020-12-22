Hofstra 76, Richmond 71

HOFSTRA (4-3)

Kante 7-8 2-6 16, Burgess 1-2 0-1 2, Coburn 5-9 2-3 15, Ray 7-14 4-5 23, Green 3-7 0-0 8, Cramer 6-6 0-0 12, Masic 0-1 0-0 0, Schutte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-48 8-15 76.

RICHMOND (6-2)

Burton 7-12 0-2 15, Cayo 1-2 0-0 2, Golden 7-11 1-3 15, Francis 5-13 1-4 13, Gilyard 5-11 0-0 13, Crabtree 2-4 4-4 8, Grace 0-1 0-0 0, Gustavson 1-1 0-0 3, Koureissi 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-57 6-13 71.

Halftime_Hofstra 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 10-20 (Ray 5-8, Coburn 3-6, Green 2-4, Burgess 0-1, Masic 0-1), Richmond 7-24 (Gilyard 3-9, Francis 2-7, Gustavson 1-1, Burton 1-4, Golden 0-1, Crabtree 0-2). Rebounds_Hofstra 27 (Kante 11), Richmond 23 (Burton 7). Assists_Hofstra 10 (Ray 5), Richmond 18 (Gilyard 6). Total Fouls_Hofstra 14, Richmond 17.

