Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88

HOFSTRA (3-2)

Kante 3-4 1-1 7, Burgess 2-2 4-4 8, Coburn 5-13 14-16 28, Masic 1-5 0-0 3, Ray 9-15 7-7 29, Cramer 3-4 0-0 6, Schutte 3-4 0-1 6, Green 2-3 0-0 6, Silverio 0-1 3-3 3. Totals 28-51 29-32 96.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (0-1)

Martin 7-12 1-2 16, Hammond 9-21 1-1 24, McClary 2-7 0-0 4, Papas 10-17 3-5 32, Ruth 1-3 1-1 3, Chaput 1-2 1-2 3, Rutty 0-3 2-2 2, Vuga 2-2 0-0 4, Foster 0-2 0-0 0, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 9-13 88.

Halftime_Hofstra 49-47. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 11-24 (Ray 4-6, Coburn 4-12, Green 2-3, Masic 1-3), Monmouth (NJ) 15-30 (Papas 9-14, Hammond 5-12, Martin 1-1, Ruth 0-1, McClary 0-2). Fouled Out_Chaput. Rebounds_Hofstra 39 (Schutte 10), Monmouth (NJ) 21 (Martin 8). Assists_Hofstra 14 (Masic 5), Monmouth (NJ) 17 (Chaput 5). Total Fouls_Hofstra 16, Monmouth (NJ) 23.

