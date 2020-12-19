On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Holt’s late jumper lifts UT-Martin over SE Missouri 69-67

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 12:11 am
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eden Holt hit a pull-up jumper on the baseline with 0.2 seconds left, Cameron Holden had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and UT Martin beat Southeast Missouri 69-67 on Friday night.

Holt finished with 10 points. Jaron Williams added 13 points for UT Martin (3-0, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Chris Harris had 23 points for the Redhawks (2-4, 0-1). DQ Nicholas added 11 points and six rebounds. Eric Reed Jr. had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

