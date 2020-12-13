Hood carries Montana St. over Yellowstone Christian 114-74

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:49 pm
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Mike Hood had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Montana State rolled past NCCAA-member Yellowstone Christian 114-74 on Sunday. Jubrile Belo added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Hood hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Kellen Tynes had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Montana State (2-1). Abdul Mohamed added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Montana State scored at least 100 points.

Devin Jones had 20 points for the Centurions. Derrian Reed added 19 points. Andrii Basovets had 14 points.

