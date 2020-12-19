On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Horvath carries UMBC over Albany (NY) 65-64

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 7:47 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Horvath posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County narrowly beat Albany 65-64 on Saturday in the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

R.J. Eytle-Rock added 14 points and six assists for the Retrievers (5-1), and Darnell Rogers chipped in 14 points. Daniel Akin had nine rebounds.

Antonio Rizzuto had 14 points for the Great Danes (0-1). Cameron Healy added 13 points and CJ Kelly had 10 points.

