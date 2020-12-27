On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Horvath scores 20 to lead UMBC past Binghamton 74-67

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County won its seventh consecutive game, beating Binghamton 74-67 on Sunday.

Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 18 points off the bench for Maryland-Baltimore County (7-1, 3-0 America East Conference).

Brenton Mills had 17 points for the Bearcats (0-6, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Tyler Bertram added 16 points. George Tinsley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The teams square off again on Monday afternoon

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Fundamentals of Excel
12|31 Salesforce AppExchange Solutions For...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier