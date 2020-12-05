On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Houston 71, Auburn 61

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 4:03 pm
AUBURN (3-1)

Levy 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 10-18 6-7 26, Coulibaly 0-2 0-2 0, Lowery 1-3 0-0 2, Scott-Grayson 1-3 2-4 4, Jordan 4-11 5-5 13, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-5 0-0 0, Patton 2-10 2-2 6, Reese 4-6 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 15-20 61

HOUSTON (2-1)

Hill 4-9 0-1 8, Patterson 1-5 0-0 2, Blackshell-Fair 1-5 1-2 3, Gladney 6-13 3-4 18, Onyeje 5-13 0-0 15, Crump 3-8 0-0 8, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, White 3-4 4-4 10, Sidney 1-3 0-0 2, Blair 2-3 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 9-12 71

Auburn 9 8 23 21 61
Houston 22 12 20 17 71

3-Point Goals_Auburn 2-12 (Levy 0-1, Lowery 0-1, Jordan 0-4, Wells 0-1, Patton 0-2, Reese 2-3), Houston 10-30 (Patterson 0-2, Blackshell-Fair 0-1, Gladney 3-9, Onyeje 5-9, Crump 2-6, Sidney 0-2, Blair 0-1). Assists_Auburn 9 (Thompson 2), Houston 18 (Blackshell-Fair 7). Fouled Out_Auburn Jordan, Houston Hill. Rebounds_Auburn 45 (Jordan 2-5), Houston 34 (Patterson 3-6). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, Houston 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_509.

