Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Houston Baptist routs Champion Christian College 93-60

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 11:17 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 23 points as Houston Baptist routed Champion Christian College 93-60 on Friday night.

Boothman made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Pedro Castro had 18 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak. Philip McKenzie added 14 points.

Marcus Blakely had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added 13 points.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists