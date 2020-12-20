On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Houston, Hawaii to meet in New Mexico Bowl in Frisco, Texas

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 2:41 pm
< a min read
      

Houston (3-4, 3-3 American Athletic) vs. Hawaii (4-4 Mountain West), Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Houston: Junior quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 1,832 yards and 13 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He’s added 269 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Hawaii: Dual threat sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,947 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and run for 450 yards and seven scores.

NOTABLE

Houston: The Cougars have played only once since mid-November after games against Tulsa and SMU were canceled. They’re coming off a 30-27 loss at Memphis.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors won two of their last three, with the loss coming at home to MWC champion San Jose State.

LAST TIME

Hawaii beat Houston 54-48 in three overtimes in the 2003 Hawaii Bowl. There was a brawl at midfield after the game ended.

BOWL HISTORY

Houston: The Cougars are making their first New Mexico Bowl appearance and 28th bowl appearance overall.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors are in the New Mexico Bowl for the first time. It’s their third straight postseason appearance and 14th overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

