Howard 81, Hampton 76

By The Associated Press

HAMPTON (1-4)

Dickens 2-4 1-2 5, Dean 4-13 6-7 14, Godwin 0-11 0-0 0, Shelton 8-16 0-0 21, Warren 10-19 1-5 21, Oliver-Hampton 5-11 2-2 13, Bethea 0-0 0-0 0, Earle 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-75 10-16 76.

HOWARD (1-4)

Green 4-10 3-4 13, Settle 6-12 6-7 18, Wood 3-9 0-0 7, Richmond 5-10 8-11 18, Robinson 4-7 11-15 19, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 1-2 0-0 2, Timmons 2-2 0-0 4, Suffren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 28-37 81.

Halftime_Hampton 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 6-28 (Shelton 5-12, Oliver-Hampton 1-3, Warren 0-4, Godwin 0-9), Howard 3-15 (Green 2-6, Wood 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Settle 0-3). Fouled Out_Dickens. Rebounds_Hampton 33 (Oliver-Hampton 12), Howard 40 (Settle 12). Assists_Hampton 21 (Dean 8), Howard 15 (Robinson 9). Total Fouls_Hampton 24, Howard 13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.