Huff’s 13 lead No. 15 Virginia past St. Francis (Pa), 76-51

By HANK KURZ Jr.
December 1, 2020 6:00 pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jay Huff scored 13 points and No. 15 Virginia rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco with a 76-51 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday.

Kadin Shedrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (2-1), who won their 24th consecutive home opener. Sam Hauser added 11 points and Trey Murphy III had 10.

Bryce Laskey led the Red Flash (1-2) with 12 points and Mark Flagg had 11.

Virginia put this one away quickly in a nearly empty John Paul Jones Arena, where state law permits no more than 250 to be in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cavaliers led 21-4 after a dunk by Kody Stattmann with 12:36 left in the first half. The lead was 45-13 at halftime and coach Tony Bennett substituted liberally after the break.

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: The Red Flash were looking to go to 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference foes, having opened the season with an 80-70 victory at Pittsburgh. Saint Francis was also seeking its fourth win against a ranked team, but first in 62 years. Its last victory against a ranked foe was against No. 13 St. Bonaventure on Jan 24, 1959.

Virginia: The Cavaliers allowed San Francisco to make 13 of 28 3-point tries in the Dons’ 61-60 victory last week, but had no such issue against the Red Flash. St. Francis was 7 of 24 from 3-point range and made 18 field goals in all, in 50 attempts.

UP NEXT

Saint Francis stays in Virginia, playing at Liberty on Thursday night.

Virginia hosts Kent State on Friday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

