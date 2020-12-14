On Air: Panel Discussions
Hunt lifts Morehead State over Eastern Kentucky 75-62

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 8:54 pm
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — KJ Hunt, Jr. came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Morehead State to a 75-62 win over Eastern Kentucky on Monday night.

Skyelar Potter had 13 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (4-4, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. James Baker, Jr. added 12 points. Julius Dixon had 11 points.

Hunt played his freshman season at College of Central Florida, when he scored 18 points and his sophomore season at McNeese State, where his best was 19 points. He sat out last season after transferring.

Tre King had 17 points for the Colonels (5-2, 1-1). Wendell Green Jr. added a career-high 16 points. Curt Lewis had 13 points and six rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky defeated Morehead State 71-68 last Monday, overcoming a 16-point deficit.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

