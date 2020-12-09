Trending:
Hyland scores 30 to lead VCU over NC A&T 95-59

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:33 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 30 points as VCU routed NC A&T 95-59 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points for VCU (4-2). Vince Williams Jr. added eight rebounds and Hason Ward had four blocks.

Tyrone Lyons had 13 points for the Aggies (2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Blake Harris added 12 points and Kameron Langley had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

