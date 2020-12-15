On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hyland scores 31 to lift VCU over Western Carolina 93-68

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 31 points as VCU routed Western Carolina 93-68 on Tuesday night.

Jamir Watkins had 15 points for VCU (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Corey Douglas Jr. added 11 points. Vince Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Xavier Cork had 16 points for the Catamounts (6-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Tyler Harris and Matt Halvorsen each added 12 points.

Mason Faulkner, the Catamounts’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, scored only nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course