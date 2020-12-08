Idaho St. 65, Kansas St. 50

IDAHO ST. (2-1)
Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Bourne 3-8 2-4 8, Goles 7-10 0-0 18, Konate 1-7 2-2 4, Ors 4-13 0-0 11, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Oltrogge 4-5 0-1 11, Boswell 0-2 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-2 0-0 0, Whitman 0-3 0-0 0, Garnett 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 5-9 65
KANSAS ST. (2-2)
Ray 0-1 2-2 2, Carr 9-18 1-1 24, Ebert 3-7 0-0 6, Goodson 2-9 1-2 5, Ranke 2-9 2-3 7, Macke 1-4 0-2 2, Goodrich 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Lauterbach 1-9 2-3 4, Pippin 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-60 8-13 50
|Idaho St.
|14
|8
|29
|14
|—
|65
|Kansas St.
|17
|7
|8
|18
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 10-24 (Bourne 0-2, Goles 4-7, Ors 3-7, Oltrogge 3-4, Boswell 0-2, Sweeney 0-1, Garnett 0-1), Kansas St. 6-30 (Carr 5-10, Ebert 0-2, Goodson 0-5, Ranke 1-7, Macke 0-3, Simmons 0-2, Lauterbach 0-1). Assists_Idaho St. 17 (Konate 4), Kansas St. 8 (Ranke 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Idaho St. 40 (Moore 4-4), Kansas St. 40 (Lauterbach 8-16). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 17, Kansas St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_265.
