Idaho St. 71, N. Colorado 56

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 6:43 pm
IDAHO ST. (4-5)

Carr 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 8-13 9-13 26, Cool 5-7 3-4 13, Ford 3-8 3-4 10, Smellie 1-3 0-0 2, Porter 4-4 5-6 13, Taylor 2-4 0-0 5, Visentin 1-2 0-0 2, Sorensen 0-0 0-0 0, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 20-27 71.

N. COLORADO (4-3)

Jockuch 5-12 1-3 11, Hume 3-5 2-3 8, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Kountz 4-13 7-10 15, Masten 3-7 4-6 10, English 0-2 0-0 0, Smoots 3-7 1-2 8, McCobb 0-1 0-0 0, Melvin 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 15-24 56.

Halftime_Idaho St. 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 3-9 (Taylor 1-1, Ford 1-2, Parker 1-2, Carr 0-1, Cool 0-1, Smellie 0-2), N. Colorado 1-11 (Smoots 1-4, English 0-1, Hume 0-1, Kountz 0-1, Masten 0-1, McCobb 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Hume. Rebounds_Idaho St. 32 (Parker, Ford 6), N. Colorado 25 (Jockuch 7). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Ford 4), N. Colorado 3 (Masten 2). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 24, N. Colorado 21.

