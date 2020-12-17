Idaho St. 89, SAGU American Indian College 54

SAGU AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE (0-1)

Chukwudi Onwumere 3-11 4-6 10, Serrano 2-7 1-1 6, Villa 2-5 2-4 6, I.Williams 2-5 2-2 7, E.Williams 1-7 2-4 4, Billy 0-2 0-0 0, Tigler 6-9 1-2 15, Q.Williams 0-5 1-2 1, Florence Patton 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Yat 0-0 0-0 0, McLemore 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-55 14-23 52.

IDAHO ST. (2-4)

Carr 1-6 0-0 2, Parker 6-12 1-2 13, Cool 8-14 2-2 22, Ford 5-6 2-4 13, Smellie 2-7 0-0 5, Porter 4-6 3-6 11, Buzangu 1-1 5-9 7, Cooper 1-6 2-2 4, Sorensen 1-2 2-2 5, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0, Visentin 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 2-2 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 17-27 89.

Halftime_Idaho St. 33-15. 3-Point Goals_SAGU American Indian College 4-21 (Tigler 2-2, Serrano 1-4, I.Williams 1-4, Chukwudi Onwumere 0-1, Florence Patton 0-1, McLemore 0-1, Villa 0-2, Q.Williams 0-2, E.Williams 0-4), Idaho St. 8-26 (Cool 4-7, Cook 1-1, Sorensen 1-1, Ford 1-2, Smellie 1-6, Ball 0-1, Cooper 0-3, Carr 0-5). Fouled Out_Chukwudi Onwumere. Rebounds_SAGU American Indian College 29 (Chukwudi Onwumere 7), Idaho St. 42 (Porter 9). Assists_SAGU American Indian College 4 (Chukwudi Onwumere, I.Williams, Tigler, Morgan 1), Idaho St. 20 (Cool, Ford, Smellie 3). Total Fouls_SAGU American Indian College 23, Idaho St. 21.

