On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Idaho State goes for first win vs Eastern Oregon

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:01 am
< a min read
      

Eastern Oregon vs. Idaho State (0-4)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals will be taking on the Mountaineers of Division III Eastern Oregon. Idaho State lost 75-59 on the road to Utah in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tarik Cool has maintained an average of 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Bengals, while Robert Ford III has recorded 9.5 points and six rebounds per game.TREYS FOR TARIK: Through four games, Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 1-6 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bengals scored 64.9 points per matchup across those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities