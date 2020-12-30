Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:06 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
At Edmonton, Alberta
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Group A
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Canada 3 3 0 0 0 29 3 9
Finland 3 3 0 0 0 15 4 9
Germany 4 1 1 0 2 14 28 5
Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4
Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 5 20 0
Group B
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 0 11 1 6
Russia 3 2 0 0 1 12 6 6
United States 3 2 0 0 1 21 5 6
Czech Republic 3 1 0 0 2 3 14 3
Austria 3 0 0 0 2 1 22 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Germany 5, Switzerland 4

        Read more Sports News news.

Russia vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic vs. Austria, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

___

QUARTERFINALS
All Games at Edmonton
Saturday’s games

Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Monday
SEMIFINALS

6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place

Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|30 Nintex RPA Overview
12|30 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car