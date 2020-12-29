On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 8:46 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
At Edmonton, Alberta
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Group A
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Canada 3 3 0 0 0 29 3 9
Finland 2 2 0 0 0 9 4 6
Slovakia 3 1 0 1 1 5 7 4
Germany 3 0 1 0 2 9 24 2
Switzerland 3 0 0 0 3 1 15 0
Group B
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 0 11 1 6
United States 3 2 0 0 1 21 5 6
Russia 2 1 0 0 1 5 5 3
Czech Republic 3 1 0 0 2 3 14 3
Austria 2 0 0 0 2 0 15 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Austria vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Finland vs. Slovakia, 2 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Germany, 6 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Russia vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic vs. Austria, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

___

QUARTERFINALS
All Games at Edmonton
Saturday’s games

Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Monday
SEMIFINALS

6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place

Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier