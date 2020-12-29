IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

|All Times EST
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|PRELIMINARY ROUND
|Group A
|GP
|W
|OTW
|OTL
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Canada
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|29
|3
|9
|Finland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4
|6
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Germany
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|24
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Group B
|GP
|W
|OTW
|OTL
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|6
|United States
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5
|6
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|3
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|14
|3
|Austria
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|0
Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.
Sweden 4 Austria 0
Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT
Sunday’s results
Canada 3 Slovakia 1
Finland 4 Switzerland 1
Czech Republic 2 Russia 0
United States 7, Czech Republic 0
Canada 10, Switzerland 0
Austria vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m.
Finland vs. Slovakia, 2 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Germany, 6 p.m.
Russia vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.
Czech Republic vs. Austria, 2 p.m.
Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.
Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.
|QUARTERFINALS
|All Games at Edmonton
|Saturday’s games
Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 5
|Third Place
Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.
