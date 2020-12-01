Trending:
Ill.-Chicago 66, Valparaiso 50

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:58 pm
< a min read
      

VALPARAISO (0-2)

Krikke 4-5 3-5 11, McMillan 1-7 0-0 2, Edwards 1-7 0-0 2, Sackey 4-8 0-0 8, Clay 4-10 4-7 12, Robinson 2-8 2-2 6, Gordon 2-2 0-2 4, Barrett 1-2 0-0 3, Ognacevic 0-1 0-0 0, Lorange 1-3 0-0 2, Kpegeol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-16 50.

ILL.-CHICAGO (3-0)

Bridges 5-8 2-3 12, Diggins 3-6 3-3 9, Griffin 1-8 0-0 3, Ahale 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-9 1-1 10, Kirk 4-9 5-7 14, Taylor 4-7 0-0 11, Ejim 1-1 0-0 2, Wiley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 11-14 66.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 28-19. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 1-14 (Barrett 1-2, McMillan 0-1, Lorange 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Clay 0-3, Edwards 0-4), Ill.-Chicago 9-26 (Taylor 3-5, Mitchell 3-7, Kirk 1-2, Ahale 1-4, Griffin 1-7, Diggins 0-1). Rebounds_Valparaiso 27 (Robinson 6), Ill.-Chicago 31 (Kirk 8). Assists_Valparaiso 9 (Sackey, Clay, Barrett 2), Ill.-Chicago 19 (Kirk 14). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 17, Ill.-Chicago 16.

