Ill.-Chicago 74, Oakland 72

OAKLAND (0-8)

Oladapo 7-10 1-5 15, Parrish 0-1 1-2 1, Townsend 7-13 3-7 17, Moore 9-19 6-9 25, Williams 1-12 3-3 6, Young 1-5 1-2 3, Kangu 0-1 2-2 2, Lampman 0-0 1-2 1, Jihad 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 18-32 72.

ILL.-CHICAGO (4-2)

Diggins 2-10 0-0 4, Griffin 2-11 0-0 5, Howard 3-5 0-0 6, Kirk 6-15 3-5 15, Mitchell 7-17 0-0 19, Ahale 8-12 1-2 25, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Yaklich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 4-7 74.

Halftime_Oakland 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 2-16 (Moore 1-4, Williams 1-10, Townsend 0-1, Young 0-1), Ill.-Chicago 14-36 (Ahale 8-12, Mitchell 5-14, Griffin 1-5, Diggins 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Kirk 0-3). Fouled Out_Diggins, Howard. Rebounds_Oakland 44 (Oladapo 18), Ill.-Chicago 36 (Howard 9). Assists_Oakland 11 (Moore 5), Ill.-Chicago 20 (Kirk 11). Total Fouls_Oakland 14, Ill.-Chicago 26.

