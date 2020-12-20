On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ill.-Chicago 90, Oakland 73

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 7:15 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND (0-9)

Oladapo 9-12 1-1 19, Parrish 0-3 0-2 0, Townsend 4-7 5-8 13, Moore 5-16 0-3 10, Williams 7-18 1-2 20, Young 3-11 4-4 11, Kangu 0-5 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Holifield 0-0 0-0 0, Newsome 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 11-20 73.

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2)

Diggins 6-10 0-0 13, Griffin 1-9 0-0 2, Howard 9-13 3-4 23, Kirk 10-17 0-2 22, Mitchell 1-5 2-2 5, Ahale 5-6 2-2 17, Taylor 3-6 0-0 8, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 7-10 90.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 53-35. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 6-29 (Williams 5-12, Young 1-7, Townsend 0-1, Parrish 0-2, Kangu 0-3, Moore 0-4), Ill.-Chicago 13-30 (Ahale 5-6, Howard 2-4, Taylor 2-4, Kirk 2-5, Diggins 1-2, Mitchell 1-5, Griffin 0-4). Fouled Out_Diggins, Howard. Rebounds_Oakland 38 (Oladapo 18), Ill.-Chicago 38 (Kirk 11). Assists_Oakland 17 (Moore 10), Ill.-Chicago 23 (Kirk 11). Total Fouls_Oakland 12, Ill.-Chicago 21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine