Ill.-Chicago 90, Oakland 73

OAKLAND (0-9)

Oladapo 9-12 1-1 19, Parrish 0-3 0-2 0, Townsend 4-7 5-8 13, Moore 5-16 0-3 10, Williams 7-18 1-2 20, Young 3-11 4-4 11, Kangu 0-5 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Holifield 0-0 0-0 0, Newsome 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-73 11-20 73.

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2)

Diggins 6-10 0-0 13, Griffin 1-9 0-0 2, Howard 9-13 3-4 23, Kirk 10-17 0-2 22, Mitchell 1-5 2-2 5, Ahale 5-6 2-2 17, Taylor 3-6 0-0 8, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 7-10 90.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 53-35. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 6-29 (Williams 5-12, Young 1-7, Townsend 0-1, Parrish 0-2, Kangu 0-3, Moore 0-4), Ill.-Chicago 13-30 (Ahale 5-6, Howard 2-4, Taylor 2-4, Kirk 2-5, Diggins 1-2, Mitchell 1-5, Griffin 0-4). Fouled Out_Diggins, Howard. Rebounds_Oakland 38 (Oladapo 18), Ill.-Chicago 38 (Kirk 11). Assists_Oakland 17 (Moore 10), Ill.-Chicago 23 (Kirk 11). Total Fouls_Oakland 12, Ill.-Chicago 21.

