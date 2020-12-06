Illinois 53, Nebraska-Omaha 50

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-2)
Filer 4-11 0-0 10, Johnston 3-7 0-0 7, Killian 4-12 3-4 13, Ogier 5-11 0-0 10, Schmitt 1-5 2-2 4, Murdie 0-1 6-6 6, Ekdahl 0-0 0-0 0, Felici 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Frost 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-50 11-12 50
ILLINOIS (2-1)
Myles 4-13 5-6 13, Rubin 4-8 3-3 11, Ephraim 3-11 2-3 9, Peebles 5-11 2-2 15, Terry 1-7 0-0 2, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Robins 0-2 0-0 0, Lopes 0-1 0-0 0, Amusan 0-1 0-0 0, McQueen 0-3 0-0 0, Nye 1-5 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-62 13-16 53
|Nebraska-Omaha
|11
|11
|11
|17
|—
|50
|Illinois
|12
|12
|19
|10
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 5-20 (Filer 2-7, Johnston 1-2, Killian 2-7, Ogier 0-2, Schmitt 0-1, Felici 0-1), Illinois 4-23 (Myles 0-1, Ephraim 1-7, Peebles 3-6, Terry 0-2, Robins 0-2, Amusan 0-1, McQueen 0-2, Nye 0-2). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 10 (Schmitt 5), Illinois 10 (Terry 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 28 (Filer 3-6), Illinois 45 (Myles 7-14). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 17, Illinois 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_106.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments