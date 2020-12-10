Improved Browns ready for another crack at Lamar, Ravens

BALTIMORE (7-5) at CLEVELAND (9-3)

Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 6-5-1; Browns 5-7

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 32-11

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Browns 38-6 on Sept. 13 at Baltimore

LAST WEEK – Ravens beat Cowboys 34-17; Browns beat Titans 41-35

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 13, Browns No. 7

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (1), PASS (32).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (13), PASS (14).

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16t), RUSH (2), PASS (27).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Plenty on the line in the second matchup between the AFC North rivals. … The Ravens blew out the Browns in Week 1, wrecking coach Kevin Stefanski’s debut with Cleveland. … This is the third straight prime-time game for the Ravens, following makeups against Pittsburgh and Dallas. … Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history to compile 5,000 yards passing and 2,500 yards rushing in the first three years of his career. … Jackson returned this week after missing one game with COVID-19 and threw two TD passes and ran for one score against Dallas. … Baltimore ranks third in the league in fewest points allowed (19.3) and leads with 21 forced fumbles. … The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 35 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. They amassed 294 yards rushing last week against Dallas. … Jackson leads the Ravens with 669 yards. The reigning NFL MVP topped 1,000 last year. … Baltimore is 26-7 with Jackson as a starter. … Ravens TE Mark Andrews returns after missing the last two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He led Baltimore in receptions last year and ranks second this season with 60, along with a team-high six TD catches. … Ravens LB Matthew Judon also returns after missing the last two games with COVID-19. His four sacks are tied for the team lead with Calais Campbell. … Ravens P Sam Koch has played in 236 games, most in franchise history. … Ravens K Justin Tucker had his NFL-record streak of 70 successive FGs inside 40 yards end against Dallas with a miss from 36. But his 90.8% career success rate on all FG tries is the best in league history. … With just their third winning season since 1999, the Browns are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2002. … Cleveland is riding its second four-game winning streak in 2020. Before this year, the Browns hadn’t won four in a row since 2009. … Stefanski’s 9-3 record is the best among the five new NFL coaches. His 12-game record is also the best for a new Browns coach since Blanton Collier also went 9-3 in 1963. … The Browns scored a team record 38 points in the first half last week against the Titans. … QB Baker Mayfield threw four TD passes in the first half and finished with a season-high 334 yards. … Mayfield has 11 TD passes and zero interceptions in his last five games. He’s thrown 156 straight passes since his last pick on Oct. 25. … Browns RB Nick Chubb is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and he’s fifth in the league in rushing (799 yards) despite missing four games with a sprained right knee. Teammate Kareem Hunt isn’t far behind Chubb with 739 yards. … Browns DE Myles Garrett returned last week after missing two games with COVID-19 and had a sack at Tennessee. He has 10 ½ sacks this season, giving him double digits in each of the past three seasons. … Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 107 consecutive games. He’s caught eight passes in each of the past two games. … Fantasy tip: Chubb was limited to 60 yards in the first meeting between the teams as the Browns were forced to pass while playing from behind. He’ll be essential to the game plan this time.

