On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Inaugural LA Bowl postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 1:11 pm
< a min read
      

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The LA Bowl will not play its inaugural game until 2021 after organizers announced Monday that this year’s game was being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheduled Dec. 30 matchup at SoFi Stadium was supposed to pair the Mountain West champion with a team from the Pac-12.

The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game to be postponed this year. That leaves 33 bowl games currently scheduled plus the College Football Playoff championship game.

The postponement leaves the Mountain West with two bowl ties — the Famous Idaho Potato and Arizona bowls. The Pac-12 is down to a New Year’s Six game along with the Alamo, Independence and Armed Forces bowls.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit