Indiana 68, Butler 60

INDIANA (5-2)

Jackson-Davis 7-9 7-10 21, R.Thompson 4-8 2-3 10, Durham 5-10 0-3 11, Franklin 7-12 1-2 20, Phinisee 1-3 1-2 3, Galloway 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Lander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 11-20 68.

BUTLER (1-2)

Golden 5-16 0-0 10, Nze 1-8 2-4 4, Bolden 6-12 2-2 20, Harris 3-8 0-0 6, Tate 3-6 2-5 10, Coles 4-5 1-3 10, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 7-14 60.

Halftime_Butler 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-16 (Franklin 5-7, Hunter 1-1, Durham 1-5, Phinisee 0-1, R.Thompson 0-2), Butler 9-19 (Bolden 6-9, Tate 2-4, Coles 1-2, Wilmoth 0-1, Harris 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana 28 (Jackson-Davis, Durham 8), Butler 33 (Nze 10). Assists_Indiana 19 (Galloway 5), Butler 11 (Nze, Harris 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Butler 19.

