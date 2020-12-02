Indiana 79, Stanford 63

INDIANA (3-1)
Jackson-Davis 10-16 11-14 31, Thompson 6-7 2-2 15, Franklin 4-10 5-6 13, Galloway 2-3 0-0 5, Phinisee 2-4 0-0 6, Lander 1-6 2-2 5, Leal 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 27-51 20-25 79.
STANFORD (1-2)
Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 1-10 2-2 4, da Silva 5-8 6-6 17, Davis 5-15 6-8 18, Wills 1-4 0-1 2, Keefe 2-2 4-6 8, Taitz 3-7 0-1 8, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 20-26 63.
Halftime_Indiana 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-15 (Phinisee 2-3, Galloway 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Lander 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Leal 0-1, Franklin 0-3), Stanford 5-20 (Taitz 2-4, Davis 2-6, da Silva 1-2, Jones 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Indiana 32 (Thompson, Franklin 8), Stanford 25 (Keefe 6). Assists_Indiana 20 (Franklin 5), Stanford 6 (da Silva 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Stanford 21.
