On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Indiana 79, Stanford 63

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 3:43 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (3-1)

Jackson-Davis 10-16 11-14 31, Thompson 6-7 2-2 15, Franklin 4-10 5-6 13, Galloway 2-3 0-0 5, Phinisee 2-4 0-0 6, Lander 1-6 2-2 5, Leal 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 27-51 20-25 79.

STANFORD (1-2)

Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 1-10 2-2 4, da Silva 5-8 6-6 17, Davis 5-15 6-8 18, Wills 1-4 0-1 2, Keefe 2-2 4-6 8, Taitz 3-7 0-1 8, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 20-26 63.

Halftime_Indiana 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-15 (Phinisee 2-3, Galloway 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Lander 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Leal 0-1, Franklin 0-3), Stanford 5-20 (Taitz 2-4, Davis 2-6, da Silva 1-2, Jones 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Indiana 32 (Thompson, Franklin 8), Stanford 25 (Keefe 6). Assists_Indiana 20 (Franklin 5), Stanford 6 (da Silva 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Stanford 21.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game