Indiana 87, North Alabama 52

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 2:16 pm
NORTH ALABAMA (2-2)

James 4-14 1-2 9, Littles 3-7 0-1 6, Youngblood 2-7 2-3 7, Blackmon 0-4 0-0 0, Soucie 7-9 2-4 16, Brown 3-13 0-1 8, Chatman 1-4 1-3 3, Matic 1-5 0-0 3, Barranco 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 6-14 52.

INDIANA (4-2)

Jackson-Davis 4-8 7-11 15, Thompson 2-2 4-7 8, Durham 1-5 0-0 3, Franklin 7-12 0-0 19, Phinisee 2-6 2-4 8, Hunter 2-7 0-0 5, Galloway 5-6 0-1 11, Lander 2-5 4-4 10, Geronimo 2-2 0-2 4, Leal 1-2 1-2 4, Childress 0-0 0-0 0, Bybee 0-0 0-0 0, Shipp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-31 87.

Halftime_Indiana 40-24. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 4-23 (Brown 2-7, Matic 1-4, Youngblood 1-4, Blackmon 0-2, Chatman 0-2, James 0-4), Indiana 13-33 (Franklin 5-7, Lander 2-4, Phinisee 2-6, Galloway 1-2, Leal 1-2, Durham 1-5, Hunter 1-6, Shipp 0-1). Rebounds_North Alabama 30 (Chatman 9), Indiana 44 (Jackson-Davis, Hunter 7). Assists_North Alabama 8 (Brown 5), Indiana 17 (Franklin 5). Total Fouls_North Alabama 21, Indiana 20.

