Indiana 87, Penn St. 85, OT

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:01 pm
PENN ST. (3-4)

Harrar 2-4 5-6 9, Lundy 4-8 0-0 10, Brockington 6-14 1-1 15, Jones 6-9 4-5 20, Wheeler 2-7 1-2 5, Sessoms 7-13 0-1 17, Dread 3-9 0-0 7, Buttrick 1-1 0-0 2, Tsimbila 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 11-15 85.

INDIANA (6-4)

Jackson-Davis 8-13 5-6 21, Thompson 2-4 3-6 7, Durham 6-12 2-2 18, Franklin 5-9 5-5 16, Galloway 4-5 2-2 10, Phinisee 5-9 0-0 11, Hunter 2-4 0-0 4, Lander 0-0 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 17-21 87.

Halftime_Indiana 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 12-28 (Jones 4-6, Sessoms 3-6, Brockington 2-2, Lundy 2-3, Dread 1-7, Wheeler 0-4), Indiana 6-19 (Durham 4-8, Franklin 1-4, Phinisee 1-4, Galloway 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Fouled Out_Dread. Rebounds_Penn St. 28 (Harrar 10), Indiana 25 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 6). Assists_Penn St. 13 (Sessoms, Dread 3), Indiana 15 (Galloway 5). Total Fouls_Penn St. 20, Indiana 18.

