Indiana goes up against Butler

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 12:30 pm
Indiana (4-2) vs. Butler (1-1)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler goes up against Indiana in a non-conference matchup. Indiana blew out North Alabama by 35 at home on Sunday, while Butler fell to Villanova on the road on Wednesday, 85-66.

.JUMPING FOR JAIR: Jair Bolden has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Indiana defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.9 percent, the 30th-best mark in the country. Butler has allowed opponents to shoot 48.1 percent from the field through two games (ranked 280th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

