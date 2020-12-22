Indiana looks for home win vs Northwestern

Northwestern (4-1, 1-0) vs. Indiana (5-2, 0-0)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its sixth straight win over Northwestern at Assembly Hall. The last victory for the Wildcats at Indiana was a 54-47 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 21 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Armaan Franklin has put up 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Boo Buie has averaged 15.2 points and 5.6 assists while Pete Nance has put up 11 points and 8.2 rebounds.BRILLIANT BOO: Buie has connected on 48 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Indiana is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than three Hoosiers players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Indiana has an assist on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Northwestern has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Northwestern has held opposing teams to 34.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

