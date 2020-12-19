Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57

BALL ST. (3-3)

Hazen 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Bumbalough 1-6 0-0 2, El-Amin 6-19 4-7 18, Walton 5-9 3-5 13, Windham 3-9 2-2 10, Huggins 2-4 0-0 4, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Acree 0-0 1-2 1, Suokas 0-1 0-0 0, Hendriks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-16 57.

INDIANA ST. (2-2)

Williams 1-8 1-4 3, Key 5-14 1-2 12, Larry 2-5 1-2 5, Neese 2-4 0-0 5, Laravia 7-10 13-14 27, Miller 2-7 5-6 10, Howard 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Ndaw 1-2 0-0 2, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 21-28 67.

Halftime_Indiana St. 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 5-20 (Windham 2-4, El-Amin 2-9, Thomas 1-2, Gunn 0-1, Suokas 0-1, Bumbalough 0-3), Indiana St. 4-18 (Neese 1-1, Howard 1-2, Miller 1-4, Key 1-6, Laravia 0-1, Larry 0-1, Williams 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Fouled Out_Gunn. Rebounds_Ball St. 35 (Thomas, Walton 6), Indiana St. 35 (Williams 10). Assists_Ball St. 6 (El-Amin 3), Indiana St. 11 (Howard 5). Total Fouls_Ball St. 22, Indiana St. 17. A_100 (10,200).

