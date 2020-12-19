On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 3:09 pm
< a min read
      

BALL ST. (3-3)

Hazen 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Bumbalough 1-6 0-0 2, El-Amin 6-19 4-7 18, Walton 5-9 3-5 13, Windham 3-9 2-2 10, Huggins 2-4 0-0 4, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Acree 0-0 1-2 1, Suokas 0-1 0-0 0, Hendriks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-16 57.

INDIANA ST. (2-2)

Williams 1-8 1-4 3, Key 5-14 1-2 12, Larry 2-5 1-2 5, Neese 2-4 0-0 5, Laravia 7-10 13-14 27, Miller 2-7 5-6 10, Howard 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Ndaw 1-2 0-0 2, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 21-28 67.

Halftime_Indiana St. 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 5-20 (Windham 2-4, El-Amin 2-9, Thomas 1-2, Gunn 0-1, Suokas 0-1, Bumbalough 0-3), Indiana St. 4-18 (Neese 1-1, Howard 1-2, Miller 1-4, Key 1-6, Laravia 0-1, Larry 0-1, Williams 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Fouled Out_Gunn. Rebounds_Ball St. 35 (Thomas, Walton 6), Indiana St. 35 (Williams 10). Assists_Ball St. 6 (El-Amin 3), Indiana St. 11 (Howard 5). Total Fouls_Ball St. 22, Indiana St. 17. A_100 (10,200).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones