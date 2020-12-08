Indiana St. 80, Truman State 66

TRUMAN STATE (0-1)
Mitchell 4-6 0-0 8, Coburn 0-7 2-2 2, Cooper 6-13 0-0 16, Nissen 1-7 0-0 2, Ollendieck 0-2 0-0 0, Lock 6-11 0-0 16, Northweather 7-10 2-2 20, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Fields 0-0 0-0 0, Messer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 4-4 66.
INDIANA ST. (1-0)
Williams 8-12 0-0 16, Key 2-6 0-0 4, Larry 3-7 2-2 8, Neese 3-7 2-2 10, Laravia 5-13 3-3 13, R.Miller 7-11 3-3 19, Howard 1-7 1-2 3, Hankins 1-2 2-5 5, Ndaw 1-2 0-2 2, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 13-19 80.
Halftime_Truman State 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Truman State 12-23 (Northweather 4-5, Cooper 4-6, Lock 4-6, Coburn 0-1, Lee 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Nissen 0-2), Indiana St. 5-21 (R.Miller 2-6, Neese 2-6, Hankins 1-2, Laravia 0-1, Howard 0-3, Key 0-3). Rebounds_Truman State 32 (Lee 8), Indiana St. 33 (Key 7). Assists_Truman State 14 (Nissen 7), Indiana St. 16 (Larry 4). Total Fouls_Truman State 20, Indiana St. 11. A_60 (10,200).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments