Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Indiana St. 80, Truman State 66

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

TRUMAN STATE (0-1)

Mitchell 4-6 0-0 8, Coburn 0-7 2-2 2, Cooper 6-13 0-0 16, Nissen 1-7 0-0 2, Ollendieck 0-2 0-0 0, Lock 6-11 0-0 16, Northweather 7-10 2-2 20, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Fields 0-0 0-0 0, Messer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 4-4 66.

INDIANA ST. (1-0)

Williams 8-12 0-0 16, Key 2-6 0-0 4, Larry 3-7 2-2 8, Neese 3-7 2-2 10, Laravia 5-13 3-3 13, R.Miller 7-11 3-3 19, Howard 1-7 1-2 3, Hankins 1-2 2-5 5, Ndaw 1-2 0-2 2, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 13-19 80.

Halftime_Truman State 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Truman State 12-23 (Northweather 4-5, Cooper 4-6, Lock 4-6, Coburn 0-1, Lee 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Nissen 0-2), Indiana St. 5-21 (R.Miller 2-6, Neese 2-6, Hankins 1-2, Laravia 0-1, Howard 0-3, Key 0-3). Rebounds_Truman State 32 (Lee 8), Indiana St. 33 (Key 7). Assists_Truman State 14 (Nissen 7), Indiana St. 16 (Larry 4). Total Fouls_Truman State 20, Indiana St. 11. A_60 (10,200).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers