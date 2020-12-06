Indianapolis 26, Houston 20

|Indianapolis
|14
|10
|0
|2
|—
|26
|Houston
|10
|10
|0
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
Ind_Hilton 21 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 9:52.
Hou_Watson 11 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:51.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 52, 4:33.
Ind_Hines 5 run (Blankenship kick), :41.
Second Quarter
Ind_Taylor 39 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 9:17.
Hou_Da.Johnson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 4:39.
Ind_FG Blankenship 42, 1:12.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 34, :05.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_safety, 6:02.
A_12,316.
___
|
|Ind
|Hou
|First downs
|25
|20
|Total Net Yards
|371
|398
|Rushes-yards
|29-109
|19-90
|Passing
|262
|308
|Punt Returns
|2-22
|3-25
|Kickoff Returns
|4-96
|4-87
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-35-0
|26-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|5-33
|Punts
|5-47.0
|3-48.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|33:31
|26:29
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 13-91, Wilkins 5-12, Hines 6-10, Brissett 2-1, Rivers 2-(minus 2), Harris 1-(minus 3). Houston, Da.Johnson 10-44, Watson 7-38, Du.Johnson 2-8.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 27-35-0-285. Houston, Watson 26-38-1-341.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 8-110, Pittman 5-46, Taylor 3-44, Alie-Cox 3-23, Hines 3-22, Wilkins 2-6, Doyle 1-12, Burton 1-11, Pascal 1-11. Houston, Coutee 8-141, Du.Johnson 6-24, Hansen 5-101, Cooks 5-65, Akins 2-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 53.
