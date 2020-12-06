On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Indianapolis 26, Houston 20

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 4:18 pm
Indianapolis 14 10 0 2 26
Houston 10 10 0 0 20

First Quarter

Ind_Hilton 21 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 9:52.

Hou_Watson 11 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:51.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 52, 4:33.

Ind_Hines 5 run (Blankenship kick), :41.

Second Quarter

Ind_Taylor 39 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 9:17.

Hou_Da.Johnson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 4:39.

Ind_FG Blankenship 42, 1:12.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 34, :05.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_safety, 6:02.

A_12,316.

___

Ind Hou
First downs 25 20
Total Net Yards 371 398
Rushes-yards 29-109 19-90
Passing 262 308
Punt Returns 2-22 3-25
Kickoff Returns 4-96 4-87
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-35-0 26-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 5-33
Punts 5-47.0 3-48.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-50 3-30
Time of Possession 33:31 26:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 13-91, Wilkins 5-12, Hines 6-10, Brissett 2-1, Rivers 2-(minus 2), Harris 1-(minus 3). Houston, Da.Johnson 10-44, Watson 7-38, Du.Johnson 2-8.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 27-35-0-285. Houston, Watson 26-38-1-341.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 8-110, Pittman 5-46, Taylor 3-44, Alie-Cox 3-23, Hines 3-22, Wilkins 2-6, Doyle 1-12, Burton 1-11, Pascal 1-11. Houston, Coutee 8-141, Du.Johnson 6-24, Hansen 5-101, Cooks 5-65, Akins 2-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 53.

