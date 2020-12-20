Indianapolis 27, Houston 20

|Houston
|0
|10
|3
|7
|—
|20
|Indianapolis
|14
|0
|3
|10
|—
|27
First Quarter
Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 5:49.
Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), :52.
Second Quarter
Hou_Hansen 38 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:46.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, :00.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 8:27.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 1:19.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 53, 13:31.
Hou_Coutee 9 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:25.
Ind_Pascal 5 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:47.
A_9,992.
|
|Hou
|Ind
|First downs
|22
|20
|Total Net Yards
|425
|350
|Rushes-yards
|21-83
|23-127
|Passing
|342
|223
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|5-96
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-41-0
|22-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-31
|1-5
|Punts
|2-47.5
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-24
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|30:50
|29:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 8-27, Watson 6-25, Howell 5-22, Phillips 2-9. Indianapolis, Taylor 16-83, Hines 5-43, Brissett 1-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Houston, Watson 33-41-0-373. Indianapolis, Rivers 22-28-0-228, Brissett 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Houston, Da.Johnson 11-106, Cooks 6-59, Coutee 5-53, Akins 5-50, Hansen 2-55, Warring 2-32, P.Brown 1-11, Phillips 1-7. Indianapolis, Pascal 5-79, Hilton 4-71, Taylor 4-12, Pittman 2-19, Alie-Cox 2-14, Doyle 2-14, Hines 2-11, Burton 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
