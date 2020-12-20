Indianapolis 27, Houston 20

Houston 0 10 3 7 — 20 Indianapolis 14 0 3 10 — 27

First Quarter

Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 5:49.

Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), :52.

Second Quarter

Hou_Hansen 38 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:46.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 8:27.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 1:19.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 53, 13:31.

Hou_Coutee 9 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:25.

Ind_Pascal 5 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:47.

A_9,992.

___

Hou Ind First downs 22 20 Total Net Yards 425 350 Rushes-yards 21-83 23-127 Passing 342 223 Punt Returns 0-0 1-13 Kickoff Returns 5-96 1-19 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 33-41-0 22-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-31 1-5 Punts 2-47.5 2-45.5 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-24 4-35 Time of Possession 30:50 29:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 8-27, Watson 6-25, Howell 5-22, Phillips 2-9. Indianapolis, Taylor 16-83, Hines 5-43, Brissett 1-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Watson 33-41-0-373. Indianapolis, Rivers 22-28-0-228, Brissett 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston, Da.Johnson 11-106, Cooks 6-59, Coutee 5-53, Akins 5-50, Hansen 2-55, Warring 2-32, P.Brown 1-11, Phillips 1-7. Indianapolis, Pascal 5-79, Hilton 4-71, Taylor 4-12, Pittman 2-19, Alie-Cox 2-14, Doyle 2-14, Hines 2-11, Burton 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

