Indianapolis 27, Houston 20

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 3:58 pm
Houston 0 10 3 7 20
Indianapolis 14 0 3 10 27

First Quarter

Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 5:49.

Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), :52.

Second Quarter

Hou_Hansen 38 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:46.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 8:27.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 1:19.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 53, 13:31.

Hou_Coutee 9 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:25.

Ind_Pascal 5 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:47.

A_9,992.

Hou Ind
First downs 22 20
Total Net Yards 425 350
Rushes-yards 21-83 23-127
Passing 342 223
Punt Returns 0-0 1-13
Kickoff Returns 5-96 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 33-41-0 22-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-31 1-5
Punts 2-47.5 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-24 4-35
Time of Possession 30:50 29:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 8-27, Watson 6-25, Howell 5-22, Phillips 2-9. Indianapolis, Taylor 16-83, Hines 5-43, Brissett 1-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Watson 33-41-0-373. Indianapolis, Rivers 22-28-0-228, Brissett 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston, Da.Johnson 11-106, Cooks 6-59, Coutee 5-53, Akins 5-50, Hansen 2-55, Warring 2-32, P.Brown 1-11, Phillips 1-7. Indianapolis, Pascal 5-79, Hilton 4-71, Taylor 4-12, Pittman 2-19, Alie-Cox 2-14, Doyle 2-14, Hines 2-11, Burton 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

