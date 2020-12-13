Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27

|Indianapolis
|10
|10
|7
|17
|—
|44
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|6
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 25, 8:52.
Ind_Hilton 7 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 2:59.
Las_Moreau 47 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :09.
Second Quarter
Las_Agholor 21 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:38.
Ind_Hilton 41 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 9:03.
Ind_FG Blankenship 20, :00.
Third Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 25, 9:41.
Ind_Taylor 62 run (Blankenship kick), 7:27.
Las_FG Carlson 23, :13.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Taylor 3 run (Blankenship kick), 9:23.
Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 6:50.
Ind_Willis 50 interception return (Blankenship kick), 5:22.
Las_Carr 5 run (Carlson kick), :55.
|Ind
|Las
|First downs
|25
|26
|Total Net Yards
|456
|424
|Rushes-yards
|31-212
|22-79
|Passing
|244
|345
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|2-59
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-50
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-28-0
|32-46-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-41.0
|1-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|6-33
|Time of Possession
|28:35
|31:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 20-150, Hines 7-58, Wilkins 1-3, Pittman 1-3, Brissett 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Jacobs 13-49, Carr 3-12, Richard 2-10, Booker 4-8.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 19-28-0-244. Las Vegas, Carr 31-45-2-316, Jones 1-1-0-29.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 5-86, Hines 4-17, Doyle 3-44, Pittman 2-42, Taylor 2-15, Pascal 1-27, Alie-Cox 1-9, Wilkins 1-4. Las Vegas, Waller 7-75, Agholor 5-100, Renfrow 5-38, Richard 4-31, Jacobs 3-25, Ruggs 3-18, Booker 3-11, Moreau 1-47, Ingold 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
