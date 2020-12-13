On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 7:12 pm
Indianapolis 10 10 7 17 44
Las Vegas 7 7 6 7 27

First Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 25, 8:52.

Ind_Hilton 7 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 2:59.

Las_Moreau 47 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :09.

Second Quarter

Las_Agholor 21 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:38.

Ind_Hilton 41 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 9:03.

Ind_FG Blankenship 20, :00.

Third Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 25, 9:41.

Ind_Taylor 62 run (Blankenship kick), 7:27.

Las_FG Carlson 23, :13.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Taylor 3 run (Blankenship kick), 9:23.

Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 6:50.

Ind_Willis 50 interception return (Blankenship kick), 5:22.

Las_Carr 5 run (Carlson kick), :55.

A_0.

___

Ind Las
First downs 25 26
Total Net Yards 456 424
Rushes-yards 31-212 22-79
Passing 244 345
Punt Returns 1-2 1-11
Kickoff Returns 2-59 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 2-50 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-28-0 32-46-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 1-41.0 1-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-50 6-33
Time of Possession 28:35 31:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 20-150, Hines 7-58, Wilkins 1-3, Pittman 1-3, Brissett 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Jacobs 13-49, Carr 3-12, Richard 2-10, Booker 4-8.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 19-28-0-244. Las Vegas, Carr 31-45-2-316, Jones 1-1-0-29.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 5-86, Hines 4-17, Doyle 3-44, Pittman 2-42, Taylor 2-15, Pascal 1-27, Alie-Cox 1-9, Wilkins 1-4. Las Vegas, Waller 7-75, Agholor 5-100, Renfrow 5-38, Richard 4-31, Jacobs 3-25, Ruggs 3-18, Booker 3-11, Moreau 1-47, Ingold 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

