Ingram carries FAU over Florida National 128-64

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:35 pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored 26 points as Florida Atlantic routed NAIA member Florida National 128-64 on Thursday night, setting a handful of school records along the way.

Alijah Martin added 21 points for the Owls (2-2), Michael Forrest had 17 and B.J. Greenlee 14.

Ingram shot 9 for 12 from the field, including 7 of 8 from beyond the arc.

The Owls set records for points in a game and at FAU Arena, margin of victory, points in a half (it was 85-31 at intermission), most field goals (49 of 84) and most 3-pointers (24 of 46).

Jeffery Hernandez had 25 points for the Conquistadors. Kenneth Santos added 19 points. Jose Benitez had 14 points.

Florida Atlantic plays North Florida on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

