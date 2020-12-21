On Air: Federal News Network program
Ingram scores 26 to carry FAU over Florida College 107-72

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 7:34 pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram had 26 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Florida College 107-72 on Monday.

B.J. Greenlee had 16 points for Florida Atlantic (5-3). Michael Forrest added 11 points and Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.

Jalon Perry had 23 points for the Falcons. Ladarron Cleveland added 21 points and Matt Simpson had 17 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

