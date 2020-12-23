Inter CEO Marotta: Eriksen on ‘list of transferable players’

MILAN (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s short-lived Inter Milan career is expected to end in January.

Eriksen only joined Inter at the start of the year but club CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed on Wednesday that the midfielder is among the players the Nerazzurri are willing to sell.

“We’ll try to satisfy the players who want to play more regularly and from there we’ll look at who we’re going to replace them with,” Marotta said.

“Eriksen is on the list of transferable players. It’s not a punishment, but it’s not working out, so it’s right to give him the chance to find more playing time elsewhere.”

Eriksen signed a four-and-a-half-year deal when he joined from Premier League side Tottenham in January but has made just 25 league appearances in nearly 12 months, most of those as a late substitute.

The 28-year-old Eriksen may have played his last match for Inter because he is due to miss Wednesday’s final match before the winter break, having been given permission to return to his native Denmark for the birth of his child.

