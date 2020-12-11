Trending:
Iona 70, Fairfield 42

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:00 pm
IONA (2-2)

Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, van Eyck 6-13 0-0 14, Gist 5-11 2-2 13, JeanLouis 2-4 0-1 5, Ross 12-20 3-4 30, Koroma 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 1-3 0-0 2, R.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Rowe 0-1 2-4 2, Carey 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 0-0 0-0 0, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 7-11 70.

FAIRFIELD (0-5)

Cook 2-8 2-3 6, Ngalakulondi 0-4 0-1 0, Benning 6-10 2-2 16, Cruz 0-5 3-4 3, Green 4-7 0-1 10, Leach 0-4 3-3 3, Maidoh 1-6 0-0 2, Whipple 0-3 0-0 0, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Mullally 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-51 10-14 42.

Halftime_Iona 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Iona 7-18 (Ross 3-7, van Eyck 2-4, JeanLouis 1-2, Gist 1-3, Chavez 0-1, Koroma 0-1), Fairfield 4-16 (Benning 2-2, Green 2-4, Maidoh 0-1, Mullally 0-1, Ngalakulondi 0-1, Cruz 0-2, Leach 0-2, Whipple 0-3). Fouled Out_Koroma. Rebounds_Iona 37 (van Eyck 12), Fairfield 33 (Cook, Ngalakulondi 7). Assists_Iona 14 (Gist 5), Fairfield 6 (Green 3). Total Fouls_Iona 21, Fairfield 19.

