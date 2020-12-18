Iona 70, Rider 56

IONA (3-3)

Joseph 9-15 1-1 19, van Eyck 2-9 1-2 5, JeanLouis 3-6 1-2 8, Myers 0-4 1-3 1, Ross 8-15 1-2 18, Gist 5-10 5-7 17, Crafoord 1-1 0-0 2, Koroma 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 10-17 70.

RIDER (1-4)

Ogemuno-Johnson 5-6 6-6 16, Henderson 5-9 0-0 13, Ings 2-4 4-6 8, McQuarter 2-8 0-0 4, Murray 2-9 0-0 4, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 2-4 0-0 5, Bladen 3-5 0-0 6, Benson 0-3 0-0 0, McGlone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 10-12 56.

Halftime_Iona 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Iona 4-21 (Gist 2-5, JeanLouis 1-2, Ross 1-5, Myers 0-3, van Eyck 0-6), Rider 4-15 (Henderson 3-7, Pope 1-3, McQuarter 0-1, Benson 0-2, Powell 0-2). Rebounds_Iona 32 (van Eyck 10), Rider 27 (Ogemuno-Johnson 8). Assists_Iona 16 (van Eyck 6), Rider 13 (Murray 6). Total Fouls_Iona 19, Rider 14.

